GRANT CO, Wash — Staff at the Grant County Health District are investigating two Grant County residents with confirmed cases of whooping cough also known as pertussis, according to a release sent Monday afternoon.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious disease spread through droplets coughed or sneezed into the air or onto surfaces. It starts with a cough which becomes much worse over one to two weeks.

Early symptoms can include: runny nose, low-grade fever, occasional cough.

The first individual has five family members with symptoms of pertussis, including the cough, according to a Grant County Health Public Information Officer.

Three of those five family members with cough are considered "probable whooping cough cases", and are students at Park Orchard Elementary in Moses Lake, authorities said.

They attended school while they were contagious.

According to the health district, the second individual with lab confirmed pertussis is a student at Lake Roosevelt in Grand Coulee. Exposure letters have been distributed at impacted schools.

All family members with a “close” contact to those with whooping cough have been notified and offered post-exposure treatment.

There is the potential for more cases to occur.

