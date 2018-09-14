MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District has issued an alert regarding a cluster of confirmed and probable chickenpox at three Moses Lake elementary schools.

As of Friday, the schools affected are: Park Orchard Elementary, North Elementary and Longview Elementary.

The potential for spread to further schools is high, health district officials said. There was also an exposure at the Source of Life Church on Sept. 7.

Grant County Health District officials are advising people to make sure children and adults are up-to-date with their chickenpox vaccine.

An individual with chickenpox generally presents with a blister-like rash, itching, tiredness and fever. People with chickenpox are contagious for one to two days before the rash appears and continue to be contagious until all the blisters are crusted over. This usually happens four to seven days after the rash appears.

Chickenpox is spread to others by direct person-to-person contact, by coughing, sneezing, or spraying saliva while talking, or indirectly through articles freshly soiled by discharges from the infected person's lesions. The scabs themselves are not considered infectious.

