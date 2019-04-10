Soap Lake is under a water boil order beginning on Thursday evening due to failures in city water mains.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, "multiple water main failures within the city" is the reason for the boil order. Any water from a tap needs to be boiled, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

There is no estimated time for the boil order to be lifted.

There also was no reason given for the multiple water main failures.

People with more questions about the water boil order are asked to contact the City of Soap Lake or the Soap Lake Police Department.

