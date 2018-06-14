GRANT COUNTY, Wash.--The Soap Lake Fire is 100 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The fire burned 2,063 acres and destroyed one outbuilding.

Washington State Patrol said that no injures have been reported since the start of the fire on June 11.

"It was a great effort by everyone involved," said Northeast Washington Incident Management Team Incident Commander Richard Parrish.

The Soap Lake Fire started June 11 at 4:30 p.m. along State Route 17, four miles north of Soap Lake.

All evacuations for the area were canceled Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m.

FINAL UPDATE from the #SoapLakeFire



The last of the crews are demobilizing and will be headed home by noon.



Thanks to the local agencies and the community for your support of the firefighters. pic.twitter.com/a5PBH3arAS — NEWIMT (@NEWIMT) June 14, 2018

