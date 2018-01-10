GRANT CO., Wash. — Early Monday morning, a Royal City woman was killed in a two vehicle collision east of Quincy, Grant County deputies reported.

Isidra Romero-Ramos, 68, was the passenger of a Honda Civic driven by 64-year-old Loldgario Romero which was travelling north on Adams Road North, officials said.

Loldgario Romero tried to turn into a driveway on Adams and turned into the way of a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by 42-year-old Ricardo Perez-Apolonia of Quincy.

The vehicles collided in the southbound lane, Grant County deputies said.

Isidra Romero-Ramos died at the scene, according to officials.

Loldgario Romero sustained head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center, and later transferred to another hospital in Wenatchee, officials said.

Perez-Apolonio suffered minor injuries and was driven to Quincy Valley Medical Center via private vehicle, officials reported.

Officials said, alcohol and drugs did not contribute to this collision and all those involved were wearing their seat belts.

Both vehicles were damaged beyond repair and the Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating.

© 2018 KREM