MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County Fire officials said one Consolidated Disposal building in Moses Lake is a total loss due to a fire.

The company provides solid waste and recycling collection services in Grant County.

Officials said the destroyed building housed recycling operations and a small office, among other services. It is one among two buildings on the premises.

The fire is still burning at this time and the cause is under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. We will provide photo and/or video when it becomes available.

