MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County residents should avoid contact with water in Moses Lake from North Moses Lake Boat Launch south to Connelly Park where recent test results show blue-green algae is present, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It is common for Grant County waters to have blue-green algae in the summer and fall, but not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic, WDFW said.

However, there are types of blue-green algae that produce toxins which can cause serious illness in people, pets, and livestock, according to WDFW.

People who come in contact with this poisonous algae may feel numbness of lips, tingling in fingers and toes, dizziness, stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting. Pet owners should not allow their pets to play in or drink water where blue-green algae are present as these toxins can kill pets.

WDFW said that if you see a bloom or possible signs of poisoning you should avoid contact with the water, keep pets and livestock away from the water and call the Grant County Health District at 509-766-7960 and report the location.

