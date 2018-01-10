GRANT CO, Wash. — A 41-year-old Othello woman died Monday morning due to injuries suffered in a two vehicle collision just east of Moses Lake, Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies said.

Rosalia Zepeda was driving on Road L-NE when her vehicle was struck by a car driven by 49-year-old Carmen Ortega-Camacho of Warden, officials said. Ortega-Camacho was headed eastbound on Nelson Road. Ortega-Camacho had failed to stop at the stop sign at Nelson and Road L-NE, deputies reported.

Zepeda died on the way to the hospital.

Ortega-Camacho was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Healthcare for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

Alcohol and drugs did not contribute to this collision. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Both vehicles were damaged beyond repair, deputies reported.

The collision happened around 6:05 a.m.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating.

© 2018 KREM