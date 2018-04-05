MOSES LAKE, Wash. – It has been exactly 365 days since Grant County Sheriff’s Office asked news media to share a phot of a Moses Lake man, Joe George Reyna, who was reported missing by a family member May 1. On May 9, his body was found in an irrigation ditch near Road H-Northeast by a farmer. Reyna had been missing since April 29.

The Grant County Coroner’s staff confirmed Reyna’s identity and completed an autopsy, concluding that Reyna died from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Kyle Forman from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday there have not been any arrests, but detectives are still investigating and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 509-762-1160 or send an email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov and reference case 17GS04640.

