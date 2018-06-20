MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- A mosquito sample collected in Grant County last week tested positive for West Nile Virus, making it the first positive sample in the state of Washington this year, according to the Grant County Health District.

The sample came from the Grant County Mosquito Control District #1, which covers the greater Moses Lake region.

In 2017, eight people tested positive for West Nile Virus in Eastern Washington, which is spread from the bite of a mosquito. Symptoms of the virus range from mild to life-threatening, depending on age and health conditions. Experts say if you develop symptoms like a headache, fever, or stiff muscles after a mosquito bite to contact your healthcare provider.

No cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in human beings so far in 2018, but a positive sample points to it being a potential threat in the future, especially if additional positive samples arise. Nonetheless, experts said the threat to the public is low.

To prevent mosquito bites and lessen your risk of West Nile, the Grant County Health District suggests limiting time outdoors during dusk and dawn, wearing long-sleeve clothing, and applying mosquito repellent, among other precautions.

West Nile can also be spread to animals like birds and horses. If you do have animals, it's important to ensure they are properly vaccinated against the virus. There is currently no vaccine available for humans.

