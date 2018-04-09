MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 30-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested in connection to an Aug. 28 shooting in the Larson/ Moses Lake Community, Grant County Sheriff's officials.

Crystal Cruz Mabry was arrested on Sunday on charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault, reckless endangerment and fourth degree assault.She is being held in the Grant County Jail. She is the first person to be arrested in this incident.

The shooting victim, Taylor W. Hermismeier-Rogers, 23, of Ritzville and a 17-year-old female told detectives that they gave Mabry a ride to the corner of Lowry and Arlington after Mabry had been left at Hermismeier-Rogers’ Ritzville home earlier in the day.

Hermismeier-Rogers said he was buying the car from Mabry and had given Mabry a ride believing they were going to get the car’s title.

After driving to several other Moses Lake locations, Mabry had Hermismeier-Rogers drive to a home near Lowry and Arlington. Mabry went to the home and returned to the car with three males and a female.

Mabry opened the passenger door and told the 17-year-old girl to get out of the car, officials said.

She then grabbed the girl by the neck while another girl who was in the house tried to pull the 17-year-old girl out of the car by her hair, authorities said. They also said one of the males in the group also allegedly hit the 17-year-old girl in the face.

Deputies said one or more of the males approached the driver’s side and asked Hermismeier-Rogers for the keys, and Hermismeier-Rogers tried to drive away.

Mabry jumped into the car and tried to grab the keys, all the while elbowing the 17-year-old girl in the stomach, officials said. Members of the group then began hitting Hermismeier-Rogers through the open driver’s window, according to deputies.

Authorities said a male outside the driver’s window allegedly told Hermismeier-Rogers, “Stop now, or I’ll shoot you.” Hermismeier-Rogers was shot shortly thereafter.

Mabry gave a different account of the evening once they arrived at the house on Arlington. Mabry told officials that while she was at the door to the home, Hermismeier-Rogers tried to start the car and she thought he was trying to leave before giving her the full payment for the sale of the car.

Mabry said she was trying to keep the car from being stolen by Hermismeier-Rogers. The victim underwent surgery at Samaritan Hospital.

