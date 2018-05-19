MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Moses Lake Police Department officers arrested a social media troll after she bragged about escaping charges.

Kayla Irizzary, 19, was contacted as a passenger on a traffic stop in early May. Officers did not have a legal reason to detain her and released her from the scene.

Giovanni Powell, the 27-year-old driver, was arrested for driving while suspended and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A search of the vehicle revealed a purse with Irizzary’s ID and a pistol, officials said. She was not eligible to possess the gun as a prolific felon.

Officers were unable to immediately relocate and arrest Irizzary, who proceeded to brag about getting away on MLPD’s Facebook page, officials said.

MPLD wrote on Facebook that officers used “covert investigative techniques” to set up a meeting with Irizzary through social media on Saturday morning. When she realized she had been set up, she fled on foot.

Officials said Irizzary was caught in about four steps and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin. Both charges were from the original incident.

The best part? MLPD’s hashtags, including #FacebookBuzzKill and #SocksAndSandals.

