MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Officers with Moses Lake Police Department helped one man overcome an obstacle during his pursuit of a momentous goal on Saturday morning.

The police department said Kevin was running his first 5K since having his legs amputated. During Saturday’s fun run in Moses Lake, one of Kevin's prosthetic legs was not working properly.

Kevin has had the prosthetic legs for less than two years.

Instead of allowing the setback to hinder him, MLPD officers joined him and provided encouragement.

With the officers’ help, the man pulled through and crossed over the finish line!

