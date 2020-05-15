MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Dive crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Moses Lake on Thursday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the man was found by divers in Moses Lake, but the man's name will not be released "to allow his family and loved ones to grieve and properly notify others." The name will be released on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office had announced earlier in the afternoon that divers from the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team out of Tri-Cities were also assisting crews at Blue Heron Park.

According to a Thursday morning tweet from the sheriff's office, the man fell off a boat into the water at about 9:30 a.m.

