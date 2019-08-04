MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video features the Mormon church's recent decision to repeal anti-LGBTQ policies

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build eight new temples, including one in Moses Lake.

The new additions bring the total number of operating temples and temples announced or under construction to 209 worldwide, according to the Church website.

The Church did not specify a date of completion for the Moses Lake temple.

The other new temples will be in the following locations: Pago Pago, American Samoa; Okinawa City, Okinawa; Neiafu, Tonga; Tooele Valley, Utah; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Antofagasta, Chile; and Budapest, Hungary.

Church President Russell M. Nelson has announced 27 new temples since becoming president in January 2018.

The Moses Lake temple will be the fourth in Washington state. The others are located in Richland, Bellevue and Spokane.

The Spokane temple is located at 13710 E. 40th Avenue. It serves Latter-day Saints in eastern Washington, and parts of northern Idaho and western Montana.

According to the Church’s website, the Spokane temple will be closed until April 22. The Church did not provide an explanation for the closure.

Nearly 290,000 Latter-day Saints in 546 congregations live in Washington, according to the church.

Nelson spoke to some 49,000 Latter-day Saints at Safeco Field in Seattle in September 2018.

