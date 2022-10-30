Mobile home fire in Grant County leaves one fatality

Another person was in the mobile home, but she was able to escape the fire.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A structure fire has taken one life in Grant County.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the fire began early on Sunday morning and was called in around 8 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene but found the fire was fully involved, meaning the fire had already completely covered the structure.

At the time of the fire, two women were in the home. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the fire had progressed too far to rescue the person inside the mobile home. One woman was able to escape and she is now recovering with her family. The other woman died in the fire.

The deceased was taken to the coroner's office. The coroner will conduct an autopsy, which is standard procedure.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Grant County Fire Marshal's Office. The fire has since been extinguished and there are no evacuation orders in place for the area.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.