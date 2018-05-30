MATTAWA, Wash. -- Mattawa Police are investigating a video that claims to show immigration officials raiding the city.

Department leaders said it has no knowledge of any immigration raid pending or otherwise. They said they are investigation the circumstances around the video but so far, the video appears to be incorrect.

Authorities said the van in the video is one of the vehicles used to transport H2A contract-workers around the area and is not an immigration vehicle.

Department leaders are asking the maker of the video to contact them so they can “get to the bottom of this.”

If anyone else has any information, you are asked to contact the Mattawa Police Department.

© 2018 KREM