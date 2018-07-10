GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mattawa man for first degree assault after a standoff in Mattawa Saturday.

The Moses Lake Regional Response Team and deputies negotiated Samuel Gonzalez’s, 55, surrender after a standoff at a home in the 14000 block of Road 25-Southwest Saturday. Deputies began an investigation into Gonzalez on Wednesday after a woman claimed he stabbed her in the face with a broken cane, according to officials.

Domestic violence assault suspect arrested after standoff near Mattawa - https://t.co/oWW7lQr8Co pic.twitter.com/qb7KfqN7HX — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) October 7, 2018

After the standoff, Gonzalez began to lose consciousness, according to officials. Officers worried he tried to overdose on opiates, so they administered Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdose, and called an ambulance to take Gonzalez to the hospital.

Quincy Valley Medical Center provided initial treatment and Gonzalez was later transported to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. No law enforcement officers were injured.

© 2018 KREM