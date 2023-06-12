Marine View Heights man's body recovered from Potholes Reservoir in Grant County

Grant County Sheriff's detectives are conducting an investigation into the man's death and say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Marine View Heights man after his body was recovered from the Potholes Reservoir.

First responders were alerted of the situation around 11:20 a.m. Monday when a caller spotted the body near the Blythe boat launch. The man's fishing boat was also found in the water, along with his car and boat trailer, which were parked on the boat ramp.

The sheriff's office says the body has been identified and next of kin have been notified. The man's name will be released on Tuesday, June 13.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the man's death and say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

