Near ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. – A Lynnwood teen’s body was found Saturday evening in Banks Lake, located in Grant County, Washington.

Friends reported David V. Fesko, 17, missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after watching him try swimming to shore after falling off a personal flotation device at Steamboat Rock State Park near the north end of Banks Lake. Fesko went under the water and did not resurface, his friends said.

Officials said deputies, state park rangers and boaters searched the waters and shoreline until nightfall suspended Friday's search. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office dive team arrived Saturday morning to continue the search and divers found Fesko’s body around 6 p.m. the same day.

Fesko’s body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

Fesko’s family has been notified.

© 2018 KREM