MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Many young children dream of saving enough to money to buy themselves a dog. Nine-year-old Kenna Morrison had a different idea.

Kenna raised a total of $20,275 to get the Moses Lake Police Department a new dog for its K9 program.

She said her favorite subject in school is math. Her love for math may explain why she's so business minded.

Kenna went to the Moses Lake Farmer's Market last week to sell slime to raise money.

"I've been asking to donate my money to something, and my mom said pick a fund, so I chose the K9 fund, because I like dogs, so I donated all my money to the police officers," said Morrison.

She earned over $1,000 for the slime, but she wasn't done. She then went and challenged local businesses to also donate and just a week later, 63 business have donated to Kenna's fund.

"I am just overwhelmed with the amount of money that Kenna was able to bring in," said Moses Lake PD Chief Kevin Fuhr. "We wanted to increase our program by one dog, and so Kenna just gave us enough money to buy a second dog and the training all together."

Fuhr said that when Kenna told him about her idea, but he wasn't expecting her to raise much.

"I didn't think she'd hit $10,000 to be honest with you. I thought she'd bring in maybe three or four thousand dollars, and I thought that'd be it," said Fuhr.

However, when Kenna and her family handed him a manila envelope, it all became real.

Fuhr said the department still needs to purchase a police car made to hold the dog and the equipment it needs, but he said the department already has those funds in place.

Soon enough, Moses Lake PD should soon have a new member joining its police force.

