Grant County officials issued a level 3 evacuation to Grant County homes because of fast-moving wildfires.

Authorities are telling people north of Soap Lake to load their families and pets in their cars and leave the area immediately.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wildfire started about 4:30 p.m. along HWY 17 North, about three miles north of Soap Lake.

The mandatory evacuation alert was for homes on the east side of HWY 17 North from milepost 81, stretching from north of Soap Lake all the way south of the Smokiam RV Park.

Corrected Area--Level 3 Evac Notice: All homes on the east side of SR17 North, from MP 81 south to Smokiam RV Park. Wildfire. pic.twitter.com/EPIf0xzfBV — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 12, 2018

Homes on the west side of HWY 17 from Smokiam RV Park to Lake Lenore Dr. were also issued a level 2 evacuation warning. Level 2 evacuation warnings indicate a significant risk to the area.

Wind was initially driving the east towards more rural, unpopulated areas. But later in the evening, the wind changed directions and the fire is now threatening homes in the area.

Officials did not immediately have the number of homes that could be at risk or how much of the area the fire is affecting.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said police officers started knocking on doors and asking residents to leave the area immediately shortly after the evacuation warning was issued at about 8:30 p.m.

Authorities sent out a reverse 911 notification reached about 115 individual phone numbers in the area, Foreman said.

