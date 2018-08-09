GRANT CO., Wash — The Wahluke Slope Fire started Friday night near State Route 24 Mile Post 59 in Grant County and continues to burn Saturday.

According to Grant County Sheriff’s deputies, level 1 evacuation notices are issued right now for residents near the Grant-Adams county line east of Othello along State Route 26.

Officials said, people in the area need to be aware of the fire and that conditions today may change the course of the fire. Level 1 evacuation notices are issued right now for residents inside the area indicated in yellow on the map below.

There is no immediate danger at this time, but residents should refine evacuation plans and gather the things they will need if evacuation is necessary.

Fire units from across Grant County are either on scene or on the way. The fire is in an area very difficult to access and firefighting aircraft will be working on the fire. Officials said, residents with drones should stay away from the fire as your presence is dangerous for firefighting aircraft.

The Sheriff’s office wants to emphasize that this is a precautionary message about possible evacuation.

