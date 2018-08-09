GRANT CO., Wash — The Wahluke Slope Fire started Friday night near State Route 24 Mile Post 59 in Grant County and continues to burn Sunday.

According to Grant County Sheriff’s deputies, the level 1 evacuation has been canceled for residents near the Grant-Adams county line east of Othello along State Route 26.

As of 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, it was 11,000 acres.

Fire units from across Grant County are either on scene or on the way. The fire is in an area very difficult to access and firefighting aircraft will be working on the fire. Officials said, residents with drones should stay away from the fire as your presence is dangerous for firefighting aircraft.

#WahlukeSlopeFire :: Retardant drop. That sight never gets old. pic.twitter.com/Ly1zFewljs — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) September 9, 2018

