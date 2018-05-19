MOSES LAKE, Wash. – One good boy with the Moses Lake Police Department notched his first arrest on his first day on the job.

K-9 Chief was on patrol with his human handler Officer Stewart.

Officials said major crimes detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department were looking for Reynaldo Arellano Lozano, 26, as part of a criminal investigation. Arellano allegedly made threats toward law enforcement, so K-9 Chief joined officers on the stakeout.

On Friday at about 7:30 p.m., detectives spotted Arellano’s and pulled a traffic, but he was uncooperative and initially refused to exit the car, officials said. After hearing K-9 Chief’s bark, Arellano decided to exit the car.

A loaded Beretta pistol was recovered during a subsequent search warrant.

Officials said Arellano was arrested on a charge of alien in possession of a firearm and was turned over to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

K-9 Chief got a tasty treat for his efforts, Moses Lake PD wrote on Facebook.

