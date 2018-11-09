MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s office said early Tuesday morning a Moses Lake man went to the Samaritan Healthcare emergency room suffering from several gunshot wounds and burns to his face suspected to be from pepper spray. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition, officials said.

The man told investigators he was fixing his broken-down vehicle near Road 4-Northeast and Road L-Northeast when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun who tried to rob him, according to deputies.

The victim said a fight started and he was shot several times and pepper sprayed. The victim said he drove himself to the emergency room, officials reported.

Detectives impounded the victim’s vehicle as evidence. Officials also searched the area around Roads 4 and L-Northeast but have not been able to find the shooting scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

