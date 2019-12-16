MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Leaders with the Moses Lake School District say they are investigating reports of conflicts and "inappropriate racial comments" made at a recent basketball game.

Moses Lake Superintendent Joshua Meek says the reported incident occurred at a Moses Lake High School vs. Davis High School basketball game.

"Like all schools in our league we highly value sportsmanship and mutual respect," Meek wrote on Facebook.

District leadership is taking the claims seriously and investigating what happened at the game, Meek said.

Meek added that the district will uuse video surveillance to investigate, but would appreciate any firsthand knowledge and reports from those who attended the game.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meek through Facebook or via email at jmeek@mlsd161.org.

"We must promote mutual understanding and respect for diversity and each other," Meek wrote on Facebook.

A post on Moses Lake High School's Facebook page says that "racism is alive and real" at the school, with the user writing that a parent and Moses Lake basketball players directed racial slurs at Davis High School basketball players.

District leaders have not confirmed this information.

One woman has started a Change.org petition to "ban racism in high school sports."

"Racism, racial slurs, derogatory comments should not be tolerated in public schools in any context. Any incidents involving racial slurs should be evaluated and discipline administered appropriately. It is expected that students, staff, parents are to be respectful at the beginning of every WIAA game by standing to honor the flag and the national anthem, yet during the games athletes are subjected to racial slurs and students have to be police escorted out of the gym to their bus to travel home safely," the petition reads.

"This is insane! I move to have any school banned from participating in WIAA where racism is tolerated! This is not an isolated event and needs to be changed immediately!" the petition continues.

Nearly 500 people have signed the petition so far.

