Grant County deputies issue warrants for George man suspected of assaulting two deputies

EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued multiple arrest warrants for a George, Washington suspect who allegedly assaulted two deputies on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Francisco Javier Nunez, is wanted for several felony warrants, including third-degree assault, third-degree theft and failing to register as a sex offender.

On Wednesday, Grant County deputies and two local tactical response teams realized an extensive search for Nunez on a property in George, near State Route 283 and Road 2-Northwest. Around 30 officers searched for Nunez for about six hours, but he was not found.

Nunez is 5'06-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.