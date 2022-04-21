Grant County deputies issue warrants for George man suspected of assaulting two deputies

EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued multiple arrest warrants for a George, Washington suspect who allegedly assaulted two deputies on Sunday.
According to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Francisco Javier Nunez, is wanted for several felony warrants, including third-degree assault, third-degree theft and failing to register as a sex offender.
On Wednesday, Grant County deputies and two local tactical response teams realized an extensive search for Nunez on a property in George, near State Route 283 and Road 2-Northwest. Around 30 officers searched for Nunez for about six hours, but he was not found.
Nunez is 5'06-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
As of Thursday, April 21, the Grant County deputies continue their search for Nunez and are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Case No. 22GS03934.