GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A local non-profit organization donated bullet and stab proof armor to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 Friday.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chewbacca will get the protective vest to ensure his safety while on duty. The non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. donated $950 to pay for the four to five pound vest, which ranges in value between $1,744 and $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office named Shana Greene of Newcastle, WA as the sponsor. The vest will arrive in eight to ten weeks after it’s embroidered with the sentiment “Born to love – Trained to serve – Loyal always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. Since its creation, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 3,100 protective vests though private and corporate donations in all 50 states, at a value of $5.7 million.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call Vested Interest in K9s at (509) 824-6978 or go to their website at www.vik9s.org.

