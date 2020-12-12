Grant County Deputy Sheriff passes away at 60

Deputy Sheriff Jon Melvin passed away Friday morning.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that Deputy Sheriff Jon Melvin passed away at age 60.

According to the GCSO, Melvin was found by fellow deputies on Friday morning while they performed a welfare check after family members were unable to reach him.

Melvin served for 35 years in law enforcements and was due to retire in 2021 when he reached 36 years of service, according to the GCSO. He spent most of his career at the GCSO.

“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” Sheriff Tom Jones is quoted as saying in a release. “Jon will be deeply missed.”