Body found in Grant County canal near Road J-NW

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies were alerted about the body on Thursday afternoon. The body was found in a canal near Road J-Nw west of SR 28.

The sheriff's office said the Grant County Coroner's Office had the body as of Thursday night and didn't have any other details on the victim.