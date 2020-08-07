Six people, including 2-year-old, sustain minor injuries in Grant Co. boat collision

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said a wake boat hit a stationary pontoon boat, leading to a 2-year-old being thrown into the water.

ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. — Six people, including a 2-year-old child, sustained minor injuries when two boats collided in the Jones Bay area of Banks Lake in Grant County on July 2.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Alexander Bozko of western Washington was operating a 2017 Tige wake boat when it collided with a 2015 Sunchaser pontoon boat that was being operated by 51-year-old Mark Head of Cashmere. The sheriff's office said Head's boat was stationary at the time of the collision.

Bozko's wake boat ended up on top of rear of Head's pontoon, according to the GCSO, and Bozko and a 2-year-old child who was on the pontoon were thrown into the water. Bozko and the child both sustained minor injuries and were rescued by other boaters, according to the sheriff's office, who also said that the child was wearing a life jacket "which without a doubt helped save their life."