GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is getting real about staying safe at the Sasquatch Festival.

Here’s a 12-step list they made for concertgoers for Memorial Day weekend and they are not holding back.

1 — Go in a group and within that group have a “Sasquatch Pal” who always has your back.

2 — Stay hydrated. Drink lots of water. Don’t wait until you feel sick or thirsty.

3 — Watch out for the safety of other people in the crowd even if they aren’t your “Sasquatch Pal”.

4 — Prepare an “exit strategy” and have a plan for what to do if there is an emergency.

5 — Be aware of men looking for “vulnerable” women. Tell security if you see those behaviors.

6 — Don’t take drinks or drugs from strangers. Better yet, don’t do drugs at all.

7 — Lock valuables in your car trunk. Don’t leave things visible through the windows or in your tent.

8 — Feeling sick or do you see someone who is? Contact security, EMTs or go to the medical tent.

9 — See something or someone suspicious? Contact security or sheriff’s deputies.

10 — All front seat belts must be used prior to riding in bed of trucks.

11 — If you ride in the bed of a truck, you need to be fully seated in the bed.

12 — Make Good Choices. Enjoy Yourself.

