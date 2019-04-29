GRANT COUNTY, Washington — The Grant County Health District has confirmed that one person has a laboratory confirmed case of whooping cough and has listed two potential exposure sites.

According to a GCHD press release, family members that were in close contact with the individual have been notified of possible exposure.

Confluence Health and the Samaritan Clinic in Moses Lake are listed as two potential exposure sites, according to Kelly.

The approximate time of exposure at Confluence Health are April 22 from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and April 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The release also lists April 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Samaritan Clinic as the possible exposure time.

Early symptoms of the disease, which the release calls highly contagious, include fever, coughing, apnea in babies and a runny nose. The release says symptoms often get confused with a cold but worsen after a week or two.

GCHD asks people who have symptoms and may have been exposed to call their healthcare provider or GCHD to speak with a nurse and to wear a mask if possible when visiting a doctor's office.

