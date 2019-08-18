ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A female driver suffered minor injuries after the fire engine she was driving was involved in a crash on Sunday.

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman, the fire engine was responding to a call near Royal City when it was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

The only occupant in the vehicle was a female who was driving, according to Foreman. The driver is being taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with minor injuries, Foreman said.

There has been no word on the amount of damage the fire engine sustained or what caused the crash to happen.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more reporting is completed.

