GRANT COUNTY, Washington — The Gorge Amphitheater announced they needed to evacuate the venue Saturday night due to a severe weather warning over the region.

The Avett brothers were set to play at 6 p.m.

The venue posted on their Facebook page alerting fans to the notice.

The Gorge Amphitheatre Hey campers, we hope you enjoyed the show! Please be advised there i... s a chance of rain along with thunder and lightning tonight. Just in case, remember the safest place to wait out a storm is in your car.

The Grant County Sheriff's office urged concertgoers to return to shelter until further notice.