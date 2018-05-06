QUINCY, Wash. -- One man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a single-car crash Sunday night.

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies said 48-year-old Angela Anaya was speeding along Road P-Northwest when she failed to negotiate a curve between Martin Road NW and Road 13-NW. The car tipped and rolled four times. Jose Lozano, 48, was ejected from the car.

GCSO said Anaya was injured, but able to walk to her home in Quincy. She was then driven by a friend to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Anaya told hospital staff she was in a crash on I-90 and Adams Road.

Deputies spent over three hours searching for the crash. A deputy found Lozano dead at the scene around 3:00 a.m Monday.

Anaya was later transferred to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center. She was admitted in serious condition with a fractured skull.

GCSO said alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the collision. Deputies said Anaya was wearing her seatbelt, but Lozano was not.

