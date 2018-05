EPHRATA, Wash. – Ephrata Police said they have cited a man for reckless burning after they said he lit an American Flag blanket on fire.

Officials said the five-acre fire started around 6:00 p.m. Sunday near the Ephrata Airport. No structures were damaged.

Authorities said Eric Castro was cited for the fire. When police interviewed him, he denied setting the fire.

Ephrata Police said they might also seek arson charges.

