EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is advising the public to stay on the lookout for a cougar that was last spotted in the northwest area of Ephrata on Thursday morning.

According to a GCSO press release, the cougar was spotted near F Street Northwest on Thursday morning. GCSO deputies are attempting the track the cougar in the area.

The cougar was first spotted by a deputy on Thursday morning and citizens are asked to be on the lookout and to call 911 if they see the cougar.

The following video is a Jan. 2019 report on a cougar that was killed in Stevens County after attacking a pet cat.