GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire was briefly burning in Grant Co. in Ephrata as of Saturday evening.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's office, the fire burned one to five acres or brush and dry grass before it was put out by the local fire department.

Grant Co.

The fire was wind driven and was under control within 25 minutes of igniting.

Grant Co. officials issued a level 3 evacuation notice for residents near Road E-NW north of Road 9-NW then lifted it soon after.

There was no damage to any property and there were no injuries reported.