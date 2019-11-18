COULEE CITY, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Coulee City at 8:48 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to the PNSN website, the earthquake's epicenter was near Coulee City and the Grand Coulee Dam. The earthquake is reported as being a mile underground.

There has been no damage reported and no calls to emergency services because of the earthquake, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The epicenter was about 15 miles north-northeast of Coulee City, according to the GCSO.

On Nov. 11, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Sprague was reported on the PNSN. A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was also reported on Friday near the Green Bluff area.

Last week, the PNW Seismic Network reported nine small earthquakes in western Washington's Puget Sound region in less than a week.

The clusters of quakes happened in an area where three fault zones come together: the Seattle Fault running east and west along I-90, the South Whidbey Island fault zone coming in from the northwest, and the Rattlesnake Mountain fault zone heading southeast.

Washington is considered the second most active state for earthquakes in the country, following California.

