Deadly crash involving retired school bus in Grant County

At least one person was killed in a crash in Grant County Friday morning that involved a retired school bus that was transporting farmworkers.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is on scene of a deadly collision Friday morning, involving a retired school bus.

GCSO reports three vehicles were involved in the crash at Adams Road and South Frontage Road. This is right off I-90, east of George.

One of the vehicles involved in the deadly collision was a retired school bus that was transporting farmworkers. GCSO reports there are no school children on the bus.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened as the bus was trying to make a left turn from Adams Road onto Frontage Road. The bus collided with the driver’s side of a pickup truck that was coming over I-90 on Adams Road. A third vehicle that was waiting at a stop sign was also hit.

The Sheriff’s Office reports one person has been killed in the crash. Several other people were hurt.

A photo shared by GCSO of the crash scene shows at least two ambulances on the scene with other emergency crews. More than a dozen people are standing on the side of the road. The school bus is still on its wheels but it appears one of the emergency doors at the back of the bus has been opened.

The crash is currently blocking the intersection of Adams Road and South Frontage Road. The area could be blocked for a while as deputies investigate the crash and death. Drivers in the area are advised to take alternative routes.