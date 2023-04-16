Deadly crash near Ephrata that killed 2, injured 4 being investigated as 'criminal incident'

The driver of one of the cars involved, 18-year-old Cesar Torivio Balderas Jr. of Moses Lake, was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Two people are dead and four others are injured following a crash involving two cars Saturday morning near Ephrata that shut down Sagebrush Flats Road for nine hours.

Police say the driver of the one of the cars involved was intoxicated and that the crash is being investigated as a "criminal incident."

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Baird Springs Road Northwest and approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Sagebrush Flats Road Northwest. The sheriff's office says the driver of the Jetta failed to stop at an intersection before being hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on Sagebrush.

Police say both vehicles were forced off the southwest corner and down a short embankment, rolling at least once. The Silverado also reportedly struck a utility pole, pulling down wires and causing a small brush fire that was eventually put out by crews.

Two of the four passengers in the Jetta died at the scene. They have been identified as 23-year-old Dejay E. Troupe of Spokane and 18-year-old Mya Kay Avila of Ephrata. Next of kin have been notified for both victims.

The driver, 18-year-old Cesar Torivio Balderas Jr. of Moses Lake, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The last passenger, 24-year-old Fernando Leonel Padilla, also received life threatening injuries and was flown to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Police say Balderas may have been intoxicated and are investigating the crash as a "criminal incident."

The occupants of the Silverado, a 49-year-old man from Chelan and a 17-year-old girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and received treatment at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (509) 762-1160.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.