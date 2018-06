SOAP LAKE, Wash. – Grant County fire crews were working to put out a 100-acre fire near Soap Lake Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started near the 18000 block of Road B.5 NE around 2:11 p.m. They originally said the fire was threatening homes. By 2:45 p.m., crews had gotten a handle on the fire and no homes were damaged.

Road B.5 was closed near the fire to support fire ops.

