MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County Health District officials are telling the public to avoid all lake water In Moses Lake due to blue-green algae.

Health officials took samples of the lake water on Monday, September 17 and all of them came back with toxin levels higher than Washington state recreational guidelines. The samples were collected from Blue Heron Park, Cascade Park, Montlake Park, Connelly Park and the Sand Dunes.

Officials said it is likely Blue-Green algae is present in all parts of Moses Lake.

On September 12, officials said Grant County residents should avoid contact with water in Moses Lake from North Moses Lake Boat Launch south to Connelly Park.

It is common for Grant County waters to have blue-green algae in the summer and fall, but not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officials said.

However, there are types of blue-green algae that produce toxins which can cause serious illness in people, pets, and livestock, according to WDFW officials.

PREVIOUS: Recent test results show blue-green algae is present in Moses Lake

People who come in contact with the poisonous algae may feel numbness of lips, tingling in fingers and toes, dizziness, stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting. Pet owners should not allow their pets to play in or drink water where blue-green algae is present, as these toxins can kill pets.

WDFW officials said that if you see a bloom or possible signs of poisoning you should avoid contact with the water, keep pets and livestock away from the water and call the Grant County Health District at 509-766-7960 and report the location.

Health officials will continue testing the lake weekly until sample results show toxins are below the recreational guidelines. They have also posted warning signs around Moses Lake that will be up until the lake is clear of the toxic algae.

Health officials are advising:

• Avoid all contact with Moses Lake water areas. Including recreational water activities (skiing, wakeboarding, etc.)

• Do not drink the lake water

• Keep all pets & livestock away from the lake water

• Clean fish caught in Moses Lake well and discard their guts

© 2018 KREM