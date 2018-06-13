SPOKANE, Wash.-- All evacuations for the Soap Lake Fire have been canceled as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters are back Wednesday morning working to strengthen and hold containment lines. They will be working to cool hot spots and respond to any other areas of concern.

The fire started on Monday afternoon, burning roughly two-thousand acres. During the fire, more than 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Officials want to still remind residents to be careful when using flames outdoors.

All evacuation notices for the #SoapLakeFire are cancelled as of 8:00 a.m. 06/13/2018. pic.twitter.com/O0Hx8M9Rmd — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 13, 2018

