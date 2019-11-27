GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A total of $15,000 in rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for 12 haystack arsons in Grant County in 2019.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office first offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, the GCSO said that the Arson Alarm Foundation was adding a $10,000 reward as well.

The arsons took place across 12 locations, including:

Road 6 Northwest and Road N 5 Northwest

Road 3 Northwest and O Northwest

Road U Northeast and Road 2 Northeast

Adams Road Northwest and Road 9 Northwest

Road U Northeast and Road 3 Northeast

Road 9 Northwest and Road I5 Northwest

Road 3 Northwest and Road A Northwest

45000 block of Road 3 Northwest

Road 3 Northwest and Division Road North

Road L Southeast and Road 4 Southeast

Beverly Burke Road and Highway 26

8000 block of Martin Road Northwest

The GCSO also recommends that people with haystacks on their property should install some type of surveillance cameras or alarms around their haystacks and to rake the soil around the stacks to allow for footprints to be made.

Anyone with information should contact the GCSO by emailing the crime tips line. If you think you are witnessing an arson in progress or suspicious activity, call 911.

