Grant County Sheriff's office looking for inmate escapee in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday that an inmate escaped.

Carlos Camarena, 5'10", 160 lbs, was last seen near the courthouse in southwest Ephrata.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has canceled the shelter in place but is still actively looking for him.

He is not in custody. K9 tracked the scent but Camarena got away.

K9 units are going to be deployed soon and for those near 1st Ave SW to 11th Ave SW portion of Ephrata please go indoors and await further instructions.

The escapee has a non-violent criminal history.