Grant County Sheriff's Office looking for driver in car versus pedestrian crash

GCSO is looking for the driver of a white late 90s to early 2000s Subaru Outback that was towing a trailer and was driving nearby at the time of the incident.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Grant County sheriff's deputies are looking for a car in connection to a crash that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said an 81-year-old man was hit by a car and got life-threatening injuries. GCSO is looking for the driver of a white late 90s to early 2000s Subaru Outback that was towing a trailer and was driving nearby at the time of the incident.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the victim was hit by a car just east of Soap Lake. The driver of the Outback was seen around the scene at the time of the incident. GCSO believes the driver has information that could help the case.

The victim has been flown to Seattle for treatment of his injuries.

GCSO is still looking for the Outback.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the Subaru or the incident to call (509) 762-1160 and refer to case number 23GS03351.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.