EPHRATA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious package found at the Grant County Courthouse in Epharta, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Around 10:45 a.m. the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the courthouse employees were evacuated Friday morning and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area until they give the ‘all clear.’

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.